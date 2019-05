Police say this is the man who brought a gun to Parkrose High School. Angel Granados Dias, 18, is charged with possession of firearm in a public building, attempting to discharge a firearm at a school, reckless endangerment & possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. pic.twitter.com/5VtLsrgN9k

— Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) May 18, 2019