Sad. A woman weeps, as she lay in a field, with others around her; dozens of rounds of gunfire can be heard in the distance.

She tweeted: “one of the scariest thing ever to hear n be so close to a shoot!! So glad they shot him dead!” #OdessaShooting

pic.twitter.com/tQf5IlB0S6

— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 1, 2019