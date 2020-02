View this post on Instagram

I’m not sure I’ve ever cried in front of my kids but last week I couldn’t help it. I held them close. One on each lap. My hands were full but my heart wasn’t. Cassius looked at me and sang the ABC’s to me because that’s what I do with Roux when she cries. You think you have all of this time with people and then you don’t. And it really really hurts and then you’re okay. And you’re only okay because you forgot that it’s real for a minute. It comes in these huge waves and I haven’t learned how to swim through them yet. But I look back and I remember when the going was tough; what he said to me… ‘Figure it out. No other option.’ And so I will. So we will.