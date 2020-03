View this post on Instagram

😍🐘 @meghanmarkle_official — 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 “𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭,” 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In support of “Elephants,” Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organization working to protect the elephants living in Botswana. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The film follows an African elephant named Shani and her male child Jomo as they migrate with their herd and its matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana. A press release from Disney Plus noted that the elephants face “brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 😍 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐭?