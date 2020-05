Jacqie Rivera confiesa que se consume su placenta

View this post on Instagram

💥OXYTOCIN💥 is found in your placenta! • What does it do? • 👉🏻Decreases pain 👉🏻increases bonding in mother and infant 👉🏻counteracts the production of stress hormones such as Cortisol 👉🏻greatly reduces postpartum bleeding 👉🏻enhances the breastfeeding let-down reflex. #placenta #placentaencapsulation