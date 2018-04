¿Regresa One Direction? Entérate por qué crece este rumor

Let’s throw it back to last summer’s #HondaCivicTour! The guys took us behind-the-scenes in their tour diary series. Do you remember which 1D member got silly string sprayed all over him while onstage? Watch Tour Diary Part 3 again to find the answer: Honda.us/1DTourDiary3 @HondaStage Photo: Cal Aurand

A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection) on Feb 18, 2016 at 10:28am PST