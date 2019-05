Tiroteo afuera de una mezquita deja un muerto en Florida

Live reports on man killed in #Tampa mosque shooting overnight. The suspected shooter was taken in for questioning. Deputies say the men knew each other. No threat to the public. Watch @10NewsWTSP @BrightsideOn10 for latest. #MondayMorning #MorningNews https://t.co/8ehw3T22kE pic.twitter.com/iq60x0LWFG

— Sarah Rosario (@SarahWTSP) May 20, 2019