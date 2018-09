View this post on Instagram

Sitting here in my makeup chair and can’t believe we are about to do our last show of an amazingly epic three year run here at our #AllIHave show here in Vegas!!! So many memories running thru my mind. So grateful for this group of people. I love you all♥️ So much more to come!!! #allihave #allihavefinal15 #1 #letsgetit 🎥 by @originellie