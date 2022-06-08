The final call from a Uvalde School shooting victim and testimonies from some of the survivors provide crucial clues.

The teacher tried to close the classroom door, but the attacker shot through the door window and broke in.

Ramos remained inside the classroom for 77 minutes. CLUES ABOUT UVALDE SHOOTING. The final call from a victim of the Uvalde elementary school shooting and the testimonies of some of the survivors provide crucial clues about the shooting. Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school and massacred 21 people on May 24. It’s been two weeks since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Police have not stopped investigating and have been putting the puzzle together by examining multiple details. This time it was the last call from one of the murdered teachers and the testimony of one of the children that shed light on what happened. Uvalde victim’s final call and survivor testimonies provide crucial clue about shooter Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, who was killed in the massacre, had a final conversation with her husband, Rubén Ruiz, one of the armed police officers who rushed to the scene and was waiting outside the school, according to the New York Times. Uvalde County Judge Bill Mitchell said, “I don’t know what was said (in the phone conversation). He is outside listening to the wife: ‘I am dying.’” He also admitted that he had no further details on what exactly had been said during the call.

When did the call occur? However, authorities investigating the shooting believe the call between Mireles and her husband seems to indicate that officers at the scene knew that Salvador Ramos was in a room with children. Ruiz was unable to enter the room where his wife was, as confirmed by Lydia Martínez Delgado, Mireles’ aunt. On the other hand, the Uvalde County judge said that, although he does not know exactly how long the telephone call between the couple lasted, everything seems to indicate that it happened while Ramos was carrying out his attack inside the classroom.

Ramos stopped shooting to play music Ramos is said to have looked one of the teachers in the eyes, said “Good night” and then shot her. This is according to Miah Cerrillo, one of the children who survived. She smeared herself with the blood of her best friend, who had been shot, and pretended to be dead, according to CNN. Meanwhile, the shooter continued to kill teachers and students. According to Miah, the teacher tried to close the classroom door, but the man shot through the window of the door and opened it. Once inside, he began shooting and then went into an adjoining room. She heard shots and screams and suddenly Ramos stopped shooting and began playing “sad” music.

Police stood outside for 77 minutes The authorities had reported that the police response took about an hour, but later specified that Ramos remained inside the classroom for 77 minutes while 19 officers waited in the hall and outside the school. They also determined that students were calling 911 during that time. According to the chilling 911 calls, the trapped children were calling for help themselves. In a first call, one of the children said he was in a room "full of victims," ​​a dispatcher told Good Morning America. Another caller pleaded for police intervention and a third revealed that there were already eight or nine victims at the scene. Why did they take so long to respond? Texas authorities continue to investigate, although they have already acknowledged that the police made a serious mistake.