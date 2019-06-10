Sismo sacude Ohio y Pennsylvania

Redacción MH/Atlanta
  • ÚLTIMA HORA: Se reporta sismo en Ohio.
  • El sismo fue sentido en el noreste de Ohio y partes de Pennsylvania.
  • En la ciudad Cleveland se reporta que el sistema de emergencia 911 ha sido inundado de llamadas.

Un sismo de 4.0 sacudió hoy la ciudad de Cleveland, Ohio, informaron las autoridades.

El epicentro tuvo lugar a 4 kilómetros al noroeste de Eastlake, Ohio, y tuvo una profundidad de 5 kilómetros, precisó la US Geological Survey (USGS).

El temblor fue sentido en el noreste de Ohio y partes de Pennsylvania.

Hasta ahora no se reportan daños, informaron diversos medios locales.

Una cámara del Departamento de Transporte de Ohio captó el momento cuando el sismo sacudía el estado.

En la ciudad Cleveland se reporta que el sistema de emergencia 911 ha sido inundado de llamadas.

