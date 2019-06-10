Sismo sacude Ohio y Pennsylvania Redacción MH/Atlanta Posted 2 hours ago Redacción MH/Atlanta Posted 2 hours ago Página 1 de 3 ÚLTIMA HORA: Se reporta sismo en Ohio. El sismo fue sentido en el noreste de Ohio y partes de Pennsylvania. En la ciudad Cleveland se reporta que el sistema de emergencia 911 ha sido inundado de llamadas. Un sismo de 4.0 sacudió hoy la ciudad de Cleveland, Ohio, informaron las autoridades. El epicentro tuvo lugar a 4 kilómetros al noroeste de Eastlake, Ohio, y tuvo una profundidad de 5 kilómetros, precisó la US Geological Survey (USGS). El temblor fue sentido en el noreste de Ohio y partes de Pennsylvania. #BREAKING: Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Cleveland. Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania residents report shaking. Latest Details: https://t.co/pauQMtMvUE #earthquake #cleveland #ohioearthquake pic.twitter.com/I4I400QwPH — KDKA (@KDKA) June 10, 2019 Hasta ahora no se reportan daños, informaron diversos medios locales. Una cámara del Departamento de Transporte de Ohio captó el momento cuando el sismo sacudía el estado. Did you feel that rumble this morning Cleveland? Well if you missed it, we caught this morning's earthquake on multiple #OHGO cameras. Check it out! #Clevelandreallyrocks pic.twitter.com/UjV60VlvpP — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 10, 2019 En la ciudad Cleveland se reporta que el sistema de emergencia 911 ha sido inundado de llamadas. We are waiting for the experts to affirm what was probably an earthquake here in NEO but please tune in to the news. Dispatch is being overwhelmed with 911 calls – we don't know anymore than you do at this point. — City of Mentor (@cityofmentor) June 10, 2019 TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Pride Month: Chiquis Rivera celebra enseñando el pezón (FOTOS) M4.0 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 29 km NE of #Cleveland (#Ohio) 12 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/fiYBJvD54x — EMSC (@LastQuake) June 10, 2019 Seguir leyendo: Siguiente > 1 2 3 Seguir leyendo: Siguiente > 1 2 3