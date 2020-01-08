ÚLTIMA HORA: Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle anuncian que se alejan de la realeza (FOTO)

  • El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle anunciaron que se retiran de la vida pública
  • La pareja mandó un amplio comunicado para informar lo sucedido
  • En el mensaje se reveló que buscan ser financieramente independientes

 

El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, los Duques de Sussex anunciaron que se alejan oficialmente de la realeza y buscarán su independencia financiera.

Los Duques de Sussex, Enrique, (en inglés Henry ‘Harry’ Charles Albert David) y Meghan, anunciaron que darán ‘un paso atrás’ como miembros mayores de la familia real británica.

 

A través de una publicación en Instagram, la pareja real anunció que la decisión fue tomada con la intención de tener un nuevo papel dentro de la realeza.

“Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros ‘mayores’ de la familia real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina. Es con su aliento, particularmente en los últimos años, que nos sentimos preparados para hacer este ajuste”, se pudo leer en el comienzo del comunicado.

 

 

“Ahora planeamos ajustar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando y honrando nuestro deber para con la Reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patrocinios”, señala otro párrafo del mensaje enviado por el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.

Los Duques de Sussex agregaron que con el cambio también buscan beneficiar a su hijo, Archie, para que pueda apreciar las tradiciones de la familia real y tener más espacio para su desarrollo.

“Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con una apreciación de la tradición real en la que nació, al tiempo que brinda a nuestra familia el espacio para centrarse en el próximo capítulo, incluido el lanzamiento de nuestra nueva entidad caritativa”.

 

 

“Esperamos compartir todos los detalles de este emocionante próximo paso a su debido tiempo, mientras seguimos colaborando con Su Majestad la Reina, el Príncipe de Gales, el Duque de Cambridge y todas las partes relevantes”, concluye el texto enviado por el Duque y la Duquesa de Sussex.

Según el portal ‘ABC’, la decición tomada por el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle llegó luego de que se emitiera un documental en donde los Duques de Sussex expresaron que sentían una presión por parte de los medios y la exposición a la que estaban constantemente sometidos.

Asimismo, según el portal, Meghan Markle llegó a confesar que no se encontraba del todo bien, puesto que ha resultado difícil la adaptación a las costumbres de la vida en la realeza.

Cabe señalar que antes de su unión con el Príncipe Harry, Meghan era una actriz estadounidense que llevaba una vida completamente alejada de la realeza británica.

De igual forma, ‘ABC’ destacó que la pareja pasó fiestas navideñas en Canadá, lejos de la familia británica y de los medios.

La decisión tomada por el Príncipe Harry y su esposa no tardó en hacer eco entre los seguidores, quienes rápidamente tomaron su parte en la noticia y se hicieron presentes con diversos comentarios.

Cuando la cuenta de Instagram de Despierta América dio a conocer la noticia, una seguidora expuso: “Me alegro por ellos. La realeza es lo mas toxico que existe en los países con esta ideología”.

 

