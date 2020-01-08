Redacción MundoHispánico 15:48 EST (20:48 GMT) 8 Enero, 2020 Redacción MundoHispánico 15:48 EST (20:48 GMT) 8 Enero, 2020 Página 1 de 4 El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle anunciaron que se retiran de la vida pública La pareja mandó un amplio comunicado para informar lo sucedido En el mensaje se reveló que buscan ser financieramente independientes El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, los Duques de Sussex anunciaron que se alejan oficialmente de la realeza y buscarán su independencia financiera. Los Duques de Sussex, Enrique, (en inglés Henry ‘Harry’ Charles Albert David) y Meghan, anunciaron que darán ‘un paso atrás’ como miembros mayores de la familia real británica. A través de una publicación en Instagram, la pareja real anunció que la decisión fue tomada con la intención de tener un nuevo papel dentro de la realeza. "Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros 'mayores' de la familia real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina. Es con su aliento, particularmente en los últimos años, que nos sentimos preparados para hacer este ajuste", se pudo leer en el comienzo del comunicado. View this post on Instagram This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Nov 9, 2019 at 2:26pm PST “Ahora planeamos ajustar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando y honrando nuestro deber para con la Reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patrocinios”, señala otro párrafo del mensaje enviado por el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle. Los Duques de Sussex agregaron que con el cambio también buscan beneficiar a su hijo, Archie, para que pueda apreciar las tradiciones de la familia real y tener más espacio para su desarrollo. “Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con una apreciación de la tradición real en la que nació, al tiempo que brinda a nuestra familia el espacio para centrarse en el próximo capítulo, incluido el lanzamiento de nuestra nueva entidad caritativa”. View this post on Instagram “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST “Esperamos compartir todos los detalles de este emocionante próximo paso a su debido tiempo, mientras seguimos colaborando con Su Majestad la Reina, el Príncipe de Gales, el Duque de Cambridge y todas las partes relevantes”, concluye el texto enviado por el Duque y la Duquesa de Sussex. Según el portal ‘ABC’, la decición tomada por el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle llegó luego de que se emitiera un documental en donde los Duques de Sussex expresaron que sentían una presión por parte de los medios y la exposición a la que estaban constantemente sometidos. Asimismo, según el portal, Meghan Markle llegó a confesar que no se encontraba del todo bien, puesto que ha resultado difícil la adaptación a las costumbres de la vida en la realeza. Cabe señalar que antes de su unión con el Príncipe Harry, Meghan era una actriz estadounidense que llevaba una vida completamente alejada de la realeza británica. De igual forma, 'ABC' destacó que la pareja pasó fiestas navideñas en Canadá, lejos de la familia británica y de los medios. La decisión tomada por el Príncipe Harry y su esposa no tardó en hacer eco entre los seguidores, quienes rápidamente tomaron su parte en la noticia y se hicieron presentes con diversos comentarios. Cuando la cuenta de Instagram de Despierta América dio a conocer la noticia, una seguidora expuso: "Me alegro por ellos. La realeza es lo mas toxico que existe en los países con esta ideología".