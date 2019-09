8 AM Tropical Storm #Fernand: Tropical-Storm winds still occurring along the coast of NE Mexico. Heavy rain causing flash-flooding are the most serious hazard, with up to 18 inches possible in NE Mexico. Up to 6 inches of rain could occur in S Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/rAhyMR0gTc

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2019