Tormenta Barry: ¿Qué puede pasar este fin de semana? (3 FOTOS)

Yesterday, I traveled to Chalmette, New Orleans and Morgan City to meet with local officials and discuss the ongoing preparations and response to #TropicalStormBarry. We are all hands on deck, and we stand ready to respond to the needs of our local partners. #lagov #lalege #lawx pic.twitter.com/0frAYxmUt5

— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 12, 2019