ANDRE ..such a great loss .. A beautiful great man!.. pioneer an innovator a giant in R&B and hip-hop!!.. Always a smile on his face and nice things to say!! Uptown Records was the model we all tried to follow!!.. my prayers go out to you and your family and all of your dear friends who will miss you forever! Rest In Peace KING!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼