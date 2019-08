Tiroteo en Atlanta: Balean a cuatro universitarias durante fiesta

Smh RT @CultureCentral_: Smh this is OUTRAGEOUS! Someone has shot up the crowd of a block party between Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University with an automatic gun. At least two have been shot and more injured.

This is America in 2019… pic.twitter.com/sVLGi9XNJB

— S dot (@Shawn06798369) August 21, 2019