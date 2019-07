View this post on Instagram

The fact that Jennfier has had no surgery WHATSOEVER and these pics are 20 years apart I- 💀 SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME HOW SHE LOOKS THE EXACT SAME!! @jlo we need your secrets 😭😍🔥🌡♥️ (Before I get attacked I am aware that 2 of those pics are from 2018 it's close enough skskksks) Omg I just realized I put an 8 instead of a 7!! Let's just pretend it's a 7 ok 😭