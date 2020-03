View this post on Instagram

🦋🌹❤️💜 Jenni admired, respected and always recognized the impact and importance of Selena Quintanilla. One of the many female figures in music that Jenni admired, Selena broke barriers in music that allowed artists like Jenni to take the next step forward so women could thrive and progress in music. On behalf of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, we want all of Selena’s fans to know that we are with them in celebrating her life and legacy today. This is how we envision them together now. | #selenaquintanilla #selena25 | Art by @editsxmelissa