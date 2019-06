RECALL ALERT: Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall for more than 23,000 containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron. The formula is sold at Walmart stores nationwide. https://t.co/r51GSVlGIr pic.twitter.com/dOWx3wFoeB

