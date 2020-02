View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge launched The Heads Up Weekends on February 5, 2020 in London, England. . The Duke, who is President of the Football Association (FA), attended a special event in London to launch The Heads Up Weekends, which will see every football team from all the leagues dedicate their matches to Heads Up, to highlight the importance of talking about mental health. . “Mental health is a positive subject, it’s something we can all talk about” – The Duke of Cambridge. . #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge