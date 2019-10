En pleno otoño se registrará récord de calor para octubre en Atlanta

RECORD HEAT: Today will be the hottest day in the month of October on record (going back to 1878) in Atlanta. Tomorrow, it's going to be even hotter.

BUT — changes are finally on the way!

I'm tracking cooler weather ahead — now on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zIiTKBFySQ

— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 2, 2019