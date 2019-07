The U.S. and #Mexico share so much more than a border. In our meeting, @M_Ebrard and I reaffirmed our shared democratic values and cultural ties. Mexico is one of our most important partners to increase prosperity and security for our countries and the region. #JuntosProsperamos pic.twitter.com/bEyYfB0T3j

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 21, 2019