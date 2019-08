The North Carolina House will vote on H.B. 370 Require Sheriff Cooperation with ICE Detainers – a bill supported by the N.C. Sheriffs' Association – as early as next week to end this outrageous refusal to protect the public from wanted criminals. https://t.co/Tlt87xGtvd #ncpol

— Speaker Tim Moore (@NCHouseSpeaker) August 16, 2019