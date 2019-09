Newly formed #TD10 is forecasted to become TS #Imelda within 24 hours and a hurricane by Friday. At this time, it is forecasted to pass just north of the islands but the track will need to be watched as any slight deviation to the left could prompt watches or warnings. pic.twitter.com/JdShDNOQQI

— Hurricane Tracker App (@hurrtrackerapp) September 17, 2019