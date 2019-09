Eric Lopez from Renaissance Construction has scammed at least 2 people in Gw County on roofing jobs for over $17k. He has warrants for his arrest. Call @StopCrimeATL if you know where he is. Case #18-112426. Click below for more detailshttps://t.co/Yyz9OOMTW4 pic.twitter.com/EJjchZAIz1

— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 23, 2019