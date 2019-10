Today, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond appointed Mirtha V. Ramos as the 1st female chief of the DeKalb County PD. Effective Nov. 4, Ramos will lead nearly 800 sworn police officers & 110 civilian employees. Ramos is a 22-year veteran of the Miami-Dade PD. Welcome, chief! #DKPD pic.twitter.com/yRM5FzS8G0

— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 3, 2019