View this post on Instagram

skip reading this if you don’t want to be bored. I don’t want to be narcissistic and only post about me on my social media, I want to appreciate everything around me. I want to start with this kitty right here. I’m actually allergic to some cats, and I hated cats growing up because we had to give our first cat away when I was little. But, as soon as mom saw any cat she was in love and they loved her. Almost any picture you find of my mom she’s holding a different cat! Once my mom passed away I wanted to get a cat because I needed something to remind me of her. This handsome kitty we spontaneously got while we were at the shelter, as soon as I saw him I knew I had to get him. It was one of those moments where you just know you’re right, and I knew I was. He’s brought me so much happiness every time I come home and just being with him. Oh by the way his name is T’Challa… haha yes from The Black Panther.