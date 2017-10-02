AP

ÚLTIMA HORA: Suman 58 muertos y 515 heridos, niegan nexo de tirador con Estado Islámico

The Associated Press

La cifra de víctimas que dejó el tiroteo en un concierto de Las Vegas la noche del domingo incrementó a 58 muertos y 515 heridos, según detalla un tuit emitido por la agencia de noticias AP.


La agencia también informa que el FBI niega, hasta el momento. cualquier vínculo del tirador con la organización terrorista Estado Islámico.

