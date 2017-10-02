ÚLTIMA HORA: Suman 58 muertos y 515 heridos, niegan nexo de tirador con Estado Islámico The Associated Press Posted 1 hora ago La cifra de víctimas que dejó el tiroteo en un concierto de Las Vegas la noche del domingo incrementó a 58 muertos y 515 heridos, según detalla un tuit emitido por la agencia de noticias AP. BREAKING: Sheriff: Death toll from Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58; the number of injured up to 515. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017 La agencia también informa que el FBI niega, hasta el momento. cualquier vínculo del tirador con la organización terrorista Estado Islámico. BREAKING: FBI says Las Vegas shooter had no connection to international terrorist group. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017 Noticia en desarrollo, más detalles en breve…