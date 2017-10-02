La cifra de víctimas que dejó el tiroteo en un concierto de Las Vegas la noche del domingo incrementó a 58 muertos y 515 heridos, según detalla un tuit emitido por la agencia de noticias AP.

BREAKING: Sheriff: Death toll from Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58; the number of injured up to 515.

