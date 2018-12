El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, lamentó la muerte del expresidente George H.W. Bush (1989-1993) y destacó que guió “a la nación y al mundo” al “victorioso fin” de la Guerra Fría.

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018