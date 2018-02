#Repost @browardsheriffofficial ・・・ @realdonaldtrump and @flotus visited our Public Safety Building tonight to recognize the efforts of Broward County’s first responders in the wake of the #stonemanshooting and to discuss the problem of gun violence with #browardcountysheriff Scott Israel and other elected officials. Sheriff Israel expressed his appreciation for the resources of the federal government throughout this tragedy. #stonemandouglas #browardcounty #southflorida

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 17, 2018 at 1:58pm PST