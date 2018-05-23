Getty Images/Archivo

Se crea un socavón en el césped de la Casa Blanca (FOTOS y VIDEO)

Un socavón se abrió en el jardín norte de la Casa Blanca, frente a la sala de prensa.

Los reporteros compartieron fotos del agujero en Twitter.

Steve Herman, de Voice of America, notó que ha visto crecer el agujero cada día.

Para el martes por la tarde, una cinta amarilla de precaución y conos de color naranja rodeaban el agujero. Luego se colocó un tablón verde sobre él.

Ese mismo día, por la tarde, el socavón ya tenía su propio seguimiento por las redes sociales.

