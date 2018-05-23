Un socavón se abrió en el jardín norte de la Casa Blanca, frente a la sala de prensa.

Los reporteros compartieron fotos del agujero en Twitter.

Steve Herman, de Voice of America, notó que ha visto crecer el agujero cada día.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

Para el martes por la tarde, una cinta amarilla de precaución y conos de color naranja rodeaban el agujero. Luego se colocó un tablón verde sobre él.

Sinkhole appears in the White House lawn. Right behind @hogangidley45 office! pic.twitter.com/DRCLkNQBw7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 22, 2018

Ese mismo día, por la tarde, el socavón ya tenía su propio seguimiento por las redes sociales.

Perhaps due to the swampy weather in DC lately. 😊 There’s a sinkhole in the North Lawn of the White House. 📸 @MarkWalzCNN pic.twitter.com/m5AeDRDsvn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 22, 2018