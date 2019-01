La Mojito Diet: Logra resultados asombrosos en el día 11 (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

“The Mojito Diet” is the happy medium between @alroker and @jillianmichaels . Alternating weeks of keto-like and intermittent fasting including good carbs. And you can have 2 Mojitos per week! @people @todayshow @usatoday @bravoandy @tmz_tv @goodhousekeeping @womenshealthmag @usweekly #themojitodiet #mojitohealthy