Weld County Sheriff Office

Policía: Hombre confiesa que asesinó a su esposa embarazada y a sus dos hijas

The Associated Press

Las autoridades en Colorado informaron que el padre y esposo de una mujer y dos niñas que habían sido reportadas desaparecidas el lunes fue arrestado por indicios que lo vínculan al caso. Varios medios de comunicación también informaron, citando a las autoridades, que el hombre confesó haberlas asesinado.

El Departamento de Policía de Frederick, al norte de Denver, dijo que Chris Watts permanece bajo custodia. Su esposa, Shanann Watts, de 34 años y que además estaba embarazada, y sus dos hijas -Bella, de 4 años, y Celeste, de 3- fueron reportadas desaparecidas el lunes.

La policía informó en su cuenta de Twitter la mañana de este jueves que que Watts permanecerá en la cárcel del condado de Weld. Hasta el momento no le han puesto cargos y se desconoce si cuenta con un abogado.

La detención de Watts sorprendió debido a que previamente había dado una entrevista a The Denver Channel en la que clamaba por el retorno con vida de su familia.

El FBI y el Buró de Investigaciones de Colorado también colaboran en la investigación.

Hasta el momento, las autoridades no han dado a conocer ninguna información sobre el paradero o la condición en que se encuentran Shanann o sus hijas.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR