Las autoridades en Colorado informaron que el padre y esposo de una mujer y dos niñas que habían sido reportadas desaparecidas el lunes fue arrestado por indicios que lo vínculan al caso. Varios medios de comunicación también informaron, citando a las autoridades, que el hombre confesó haberlas asesinado.

El Departamento de Policía de Frederick, al norte de Denver, dijo que Chris Watts permanece bajo custodia. Su esposa, Shanann Watts, de 34 años y que además estaba embarazada, y sus dos hijas -Bella, de 4 años, y Celeste, de 3- fueron reportadas desaparecidas el lunes.

La policía informó en su cuenta de Twitter la mañana de este jueves que que Watts permanecerá en la cárcel del condado de Weld. Hasta el momento no le han puesto cargos y se desconoce si cuenta con un abogado.

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 1 of 3: In the evening hours of 8/15, The Frederick Police Department, with FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, has made an arrest in connection to the missing persons case involving Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 2 of 3: Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann, has been placed into custody and is awaiting charges at this time. He will be held at the Weld County Jail. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 3 of 3: The Frederick Police Department will host a news conference to provide an update on the case at the Town of Frederick Courthouse, 333 5th Street, beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 16th. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

Missing Persons Update: FBI CBI are now assisting our agency with ongoing investigation. Information and inquiries should still be directed to the Frederick Police Department at 720.382.5700. BOLO: Shannan Watts, age 34 and two daughters ages 3 and 4. pic.twitter.com/8VKTKaa1Eq — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 15, 2018

La detención de Watts sorprendió debido a que previamente había dado una entrevista a The Denver Channel en la que clamaba por el retorno con vida de su familia.

El FBI y el Buró de Investigaciones de Colorado también colaboran en la investigación.

Hasta el momento, las autoridades no han dado a conocer ninguna información sobre el paradero o la condición en que se encuentran Shanann o sus hijas.

