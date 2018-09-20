ÚLTIMA HORA: Reportan tres muertos en tiroteo en Maryland Redacción MH/Atlanta Posted 1 hora ago ÚLTIMA HORA: Autoridades reportan al menos tres muertos en un tiroteo registrado hoy en Maryland. We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018 La Oficina del Alguacil del condado de Harford, a unas 30 millas al noreste de la ciudad de Baltimore, confirmó el ataque en su cuenta de Twitter. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: ÚLTIMA HORA: Se registra sismo de magnitud 5.3 en Chiapas (FOTOS) El tiroteo se registró en el área de Perryman Road y Spesutia Road y las autoridades pidieron evitar la zona. Un portavoz de Rite Aid confirmó a The Associated Press que el tiroteo se produjo en un centro de distribución de la empresa en Aberdeen, Maryland. RELACIONADO: Al menos un muerto y varios heridos en tiroteo en juzgado de Pensilvania We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018 “Estamos vigilando de cerca el horrible tiroteo en Aberdeen. Nuestras oraciones están con aquellos afectados, incluyendo nuestros personal de emergencia. El estado está listo para darles apoyo”, dijo el gobernador de Maryland, Larry Hogan, en un tuit. Más en breve… ES TENDENCIA: