Trump no participará en homenaje del Centro Kennedy a artistas, entre ellos Gloria Estefan

“Little did I imagine when my parents brought me as a toddler to the United States from Cuba, in order to be able to raise me in freedom, that I would be receiving one of this nations greatest honors. I feel privileged to be included in the galaxy of stars that have received the Kennedy Center Honors and I am grateful to be considered among the many talents in this great country that have been bestowed this exceptional accolade.” – Gloria Estefan @kennedycenter http://www.miamiherald.com/entertainment/article165091057.html

