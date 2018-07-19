‘Time’ fusiona a Trump y Putin en su más reciente portada Agencia Reforma Posted 59 mins ago La revista ‘Time’ fusionó los rostros de los Presidentes de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y Rusia, Vladimir Putin, como si fuera uno mismo, en su más reciente portada. Los rostros de los mandatarios fueron fusionados en la edición del 30 de julio, publicada en línea este jueves. At first glance, the man on our July 30, 2018, cover might seem familiar: it was created by morphing images of two of the world’s most recognizable men, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The composite image, by visual artist @nancyburson, is meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy, following the pair’s recent meeting in Helsinki. As our senior White House correspondent Brian Bennett writes in this week’s cover story: “A year and a half into his presidency, Trump’s puzzling affinity for #Putin has yet to be explained. #Trump is bruised by the idea that Russian election meddling taints his victory, those close to him say, and can’t concede the fact that Russia did try to interfere in the election, regardless of whether it impacted the outcome. He views this problem entirely through a political lens, these people say, unable or unwilling to differentiate between the question of whether his campaign colluded with #Russia—which he denies—and the question of whether Russia attempted to influence the election.” Burson, who became well known for developing a technique to age faces, which is used by the FBI to find missing children, says the goal of her latest composite is to help readers “stop and think” when it comes to similarities between the two leaders. “What my work has always been about is allowing people to see differently,” she tells TIME. “The combining of faces is a different way for people to see what they couldn’t see before.” Read this week's full cover story on TIME.com. Photo illustration by @nancyburson for TIME (Digital imaging by John Depew. Source photographs: Trump: @gettyimages; Putin: Kremlin handout) A post shared by TIME (@time) on Jul 19, 2018 at 5:26am PDT La imagen fue realizada por la artista visual Nancy Burson. ‘Time’ explicó que la publicación busca representar el momento que vive la política exterior de Estados Unidos, tras la reunión de ambos Mandatarios en Helsinki, Finlandia. “A un año y medio de su presidencia, la desconcertante afinidad de Trump por Putin aún no se ha explicado”, señaló Brian Bennett, autor del texto que acompaña a la portada. “Trump está herido por la idea de que la intromisión en las elecciones rusas empaña su victoria, dicen los que están cerca de él, y no puede admitir el hecho de que Rusia intentó interferir en las elecciones, independientemente de si impactaron en el resultado”, agrega el editor. La portada agrega nuevos elementos al debate que se vive por la injerencia rusa en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016. En este sentido, 'Time' afirma que la actuación del mandatario socava los ideales de la Constitución Estadounidense. "Los fundadores de Estados Unidos les dieron a los futuros Presidentes la instrucción de presevar y defender la Constitución", señala. Getty Images Entre tanto, el Presidente estadounidense vuelve ha protagonizado de manera consecutiva la portada 'Time' debido a temas de coyuntura. La separación de familias en la frontera y su ego como al frente de Washington son algunas de las polémicas. For the first 240 years of U.S. history, at least, our most revered chief executives reliably articulated a set of high-minded, humanist values that bound together a diverse nation by naming what we aspired to: democracy, humanity, equality. The Enlightenment ideals Thomas Jefferson etched onto the Declaration of Independence were given voice by Presidents from George Washington to @barackobama. @realdonaldtrump doesn’t talk like that. In the 18 months since his Inauguration, #Trump has mentioned “democracy” fewer than 100 times, “equality” only 12 times and “human rights” just 10 times. The tallies, drawn from a searchable online agglomeration of 5 million of Trump’s words, contrast with his predecessors’: at the same point in his first term, #RonaldReagan had mentioned equality three times as often in recorded remarks, which included 48 references to human rights, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Trump embraces a different set of values. He speaks often of #patriotism, albeit in the narrow sense of military duty, or as the kind of loyalty test he’s made to #NFL players. He also esteems religious liberty and economic vitality. But America’s 45th President is “not doing what rhetoricians call that ‘transcendent move,'” says Mary E. Stuckey, a communications professor at Penn State University and author of Defining Americans: The Presidency and National Identity. Instead, with each passing month he is testing anew just how far from our founding humanism his “America first” policies can take us. And over the past two months on our southern border, we have seen the result. Read this week's full cover story on TIME.com. TIME Photo-Illustration. Girl: @jbmoorephoto—@gettyimages; Trump: Thierry Charlier—@afpphoto/@gettyimages, @olivierdouliery—Pool/@gettyimages; animation by @brobeldesign A post shared by TIME (@time) on Jun 21, 2018 at 5:16am PDT Donald Trump’s lawyers are locked in battle with Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, who has indicted 19 people over the past 13 months, five of whom have pleaded guilty. Now he is homing in on the President, whom Mueller wants to testify under oath about what he knows. If he agrees, the notoriously undisciplined President risks making a false statement, which could be a crime like the one that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment. But if he refuses, Mueller could issue a subpoena, instigating a long, high-profile court battle. As that conflict grinds on largely out of sight, Trump is leading a brazen political campaign to discredit Mueller. The President paints the probe as an unconstitutional distraction that has dragged on and turned up nothing, while casting a pall over his achievements. In a memo sent to Mueller in January and published on June 2 by @nytimes, Trump’s lawyers articulated an almost boundless view of executive authority. Trump tweeted on June 4 that he had an “absolute right” to pardon himself. Trump’s critics hear not just an echo of Nixon, but the kind of unchecked power Americans have bridled against from the moment they broke with the British monarchy in the 18th century. Spurred by his desire to discredit the Mueller investigation, Trump is putting America’s founding principles on trial, from its independent justice system to the separation of powers to the rule of law. It’s too early to say how the war on Mueller will end. But just as the post-Watergate period redefined presidential power in America, Trump's vision of the office may well determine the contours of the American government he leaves behind. Read the full cover story package on TIME.com. Illustration by @obrienillustration for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign A post shared by TIME (@time) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:50am PDT