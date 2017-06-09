Mini Luna de Fresa, ¿cuándo es, dónde verla y por qué se le llama así?

SAG FULL MOON 🏹🌕🏹 Ritual for this Moon BELOW _ As we settle in deeper to the rhythms of Summer (I know many people think of Summer Solstice as the beginning of Summer but for me, following the Celtic Wheel of the Year, we are already in Summer as it starts in May at Beltane), we celebrate the Full Moon in Sagittarius at 6:10 AM PST on June 9th. This Lunation is also referred to as the Strawberry Moon, the Rose Moon, or the Hot Moon. _ Sagittarius is a Fire Sign that helps us to feel into our deepest dreams by activating our Minds, Hearts, and Wombspaces. This sign taps us into the Goddess Artemis with her Bow and Arrow, claiming what is ours through our Wisdom, Precision, Focus, and Creative Prowess. _ Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius. Everything Jupiter touches turns to gold and expands. A great Alchemist. _ So, there is a lot of ease and possibility available to us right now with this Moon. _ AND…. due to the presence of the planet Saturn, which is also currently touring the sign of Sagittarius, we will also have the task of making sure that we understand our Karmic Lessons and that we are releasing what no longer serves us, including relationships, habits, addictions, etc. _ With these energies moving through us, the Moon will highlight what are self-obstacles are on our path so we can choose to redirect and shoot our arrow directly to the songs of our Soul. _ SAGITTARIUS FULL MOON RITUAL Best done Friday, June 9th, 2017 ✨✨🌹🍓🌕🍓🌹✨✨ _ What You Need: Strawberries A Fire or Candle – preferably red Journal and Pen Good music you can dance and groove to _ TO READ THE FULL RITUAL CLICK Link in Profile _ I always love thinking of all of us as Sisters in Ritual together under the Full Moons Love and Illumination. _ Sending Moon love as we enter into this potent portal _ Epic 📷 by @nothinmyst of Myself and Achintya @goddess_rising with moon edits by me #priestesspath #womanrising #hearttruths #sacredplantmedicine #flowers #floweressences #fullmoon #sagittarius #strawberrymoon #redtent #astrology #womenswisdom #womengathering

