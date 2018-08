Bruselas rinde tributo a México con inmensa alfombra floral (FOTOS)

"Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico" is the theme for a flower carpet, which measures 1,800 square metres, in the Grand Place, Brussels. Volunteers used over 500,000 dahlia and begonia flowers to create the intricate artwork, photographed on August 16th 2018. It will be on display between August 16th and 19th. Credit: Reuters/Yves Herman #flowers #Brussels #Belgium #Mexico #publicart

