Emma González: 5 datos sobre la valiente alumna (FOTOS Y VIDEO)

Woke up this morning still thinking about #emmagonzalez’s powerful words yesterday. She and her classmates—and students everywhere—are ready to, as she put it, “call BS” on politicians who condone the slaughter of children. When she said “this will be the last school shooting” I believed it was possible. Let’s all resolve to do something this week, and next week, and the week of November 6 especially, to stand by Emma—and follow these fearless kids. @everytown 👊👊👊

A post shared by Cindi Leive (@cindi_leive) on Feb 18, 2018 at 4:47am PST