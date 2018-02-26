WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: 7 datos interesantes que tienes que saber Redacción MundoHispánico Posted 4 horas ago WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 terminó como se esperaba, Roman Reigns superó a John Cena, Braun Strowman y otras cuatro estrellas para convertirse en el contendiente No. 1 para el Campeonato Universal. Aquí te presentamos siete datos interesantes que tienes que saber sobre lo que sucedió en el evento de WWE Elimination Chamber 2018. 1. Luke Gallows y Karl Anderson derrotaron a The Miztourage (Bo Dallas y Curtis Axel) en un combate por equipos. EXCLUSIVE: @LukeGallowsWWE and @KarlAndersonWWE are feeling good after their victory on the #WWEChamber Kickoff… AND they have a few accolades that they'd like #TheRevival to recognize! pic.twitter.com/bJVQLxZ41L — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018 #GoodBrothers @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE wanted to see that #TheMiztourage @TheBoDallas and @RealCurtisAxel kept their "nerd" status at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/uQU3Yn4Pfd pic.twitter.com/YoPGrjBxns — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018 2. Alexa Bliss derrotó a Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sasha Banks y Sonya Deville en un partido de la Cámara de Eliminación para retener el Campeonato Femenino de la WWE Raw. Always follow your dreams! Work hard and try your best! …but don't be sad when someone better comes along and beats you. #GoddessAboveAll #MyWrestleMania #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GZw7N3GrwG — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 26, 2018 3. Cesaro y Sheamus derrotaron a Titus Worldwide (Apollo y Titus O’Neil) (con Dana Brooke) en un combate por equipos para retener el Campeonato Raw Tag Team de la WWE. And still #4time pic.twitter.com/gcOGklptcW — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 26, 2018 EXCLUSIVE: #RAW #TagTeamChampions @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro are only focused the future after their victory at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/XbsV9VvBoX — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018 4. Asuka derrotó a Nia Jax en un partido de individuales. Si Jax hubiera ganado, ella habría sido agregada al combate del Campeonato Femenino de la WWE en WrestleMania 34. .@WWEAsuka's undefeated streak withstood The #IrresistibleForce, but that doesn't mean that @NiaJaxWWE couldn't get the last word! #WWEChamber https://t.co/Tzf3tgeRzx pic.twitter.com/DI6YoNSYqI — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018 5. Matt Hardy derrotó a Bray Wyatt en un partido de individuales. .@MATTHARDYBRAND causes @WWEBrayWyatt to "fade away and classify himself as obsolete" as The #WOKEN One picks up the victory! #WWEChamber @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/HZYi5w8cCJ — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018 6. Roman Reigns se enfrentará a Brock Lesnar para el Campeonato Universal de la WWE en WrestleMania 34 Reigns derrotó a Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Seth Rollins y The Miz. IT'S ON! #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns will challenge @BrockLesnar for the #UniversalTitle at #WrestleMania! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/nzU2bE2CQc — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 26, 2018 7. Ronda Rousey firmó oficialmente su contrato WWE Raw luego de poner sobre la mesa al el director ejecutivo de WWE, Triple H. #KingOfKings, it's time to "reconnect" with the BADDEST WOMAN ON THE PLANET! #WWEChamber #RondaRousey @RondaRousey @TripleH pic.twitter.com/HdYA5VY7jP — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018