Roman Reigns
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: 7 datos interesantes que tienes que saber

Redacción MundoHispánico

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 terminó como se esperaba, Roman Reigns superó a John Cena, Braun Strowman y otras cuatro estrellas para convertirse en el contendiente No. 1 para el Campeonato Universal.

Aquí te presentamos siete datos interesantes que tienes que saber sobre lo que sucedió en el evento de WWE Elimination Chamber 2018.

1. Luke Gallows y Karl Anderson derrotaron a The Miztourage (Bo Dallas y Curtis Axel) en un combate por equipos.

2. Alexa Bliss derrotó a Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sasha Banks y Sonya Deville en un partido de la Cámara de Eliminación para retener el Campeonato Femenino de la WWE Raw.

3. Cesaro y Sheamus derrotaron a Titus Worldwide (Apollo y Titus O’Neil) (con Dana Brooke) en un combate por equipos para retener el Campeonato Raw Tag Team de la WWE.

4. Asuka derrotó a Nia Jax en un partido de individuales. Si Jax hubiera ganado, ella habría sido agregada al combate del Campeonato Femenino de la WWE en WrestleMania 34.

5. Matt Hardy derrotó a Bray Wyatt en un partido de individuales.

6. Roman Reigns se enfrentará a Brock Lesnar para el Campeonato Universal de la WWE en WrestleMania 34 Reigns derrotó a Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Seth Rollins y The Miz.

7. Ronda Rousey firmó oficialmente su contrato WWE Raw luego de poner sobre la mesa al el director ejecutivo de WWE, Triple H.