Luka Modric elegido como Mejor Jugador de la UEFA

"Being happy and enjoying playing football" 😃⚽️ •• The simple recipe for success of @lukamodric10, UEFA 2017/18 Men’s Player of the Year🥇 •• Congrats, Luka! 👏👏👏 #EqualGame #Respect

A post shared by UEFA (@uefa_official) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:52am PDT