Conor McGregor se volvió loco en Nueva York (VIDEO)

This was just moments after I tore my ACL in a fight in Boston Massachusetts. It was when I faced off against the current featherweight champion Max Holloway, who I dismantled before and after this ligament tear, to win a lopsided victory. It was father against son in there that night in just my second UFC bout. Young Max is a hell of a fighter, I wonder what the future holds for my young Uce. Ligaments are needed in a fight definitely. Some can fight on however, where as some can not. I always think there are moments in your career that can make you or break you. I have had many in my storied career and this was most certainly one of them. God bless. Boston Strong 🍀

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 16, 2018 at 5:59pm PST