Disfruta este fin de semana de la lluvia de estrellas Perseidas

This year's August Perseid Meteor Shower aligns with the new moon to make for a spectacular showing tonight through Monday! Meteors are most likely to be seen from midnight to dawn in dark, open skies that are plentiful on the Parkway In Virginia, Twenty Minute Cliff to Whites Gap Overlook (MP 19 – 44.4) & Smart View to Rocky Knob (MP 154.5 – 169) are excellent sections that experience minimal light pollution. In North Carolina, Doughton Park to Northwest Trading Post (MP 241 – 258) & Graveyard Fields to Waterrock Knob (MP 418 – 451) present incredible viewing opportunities. Photo of Richland Balsam (MP 431) by Robert Stephens, © 2017 All Rights Reserved. #meteors #perseids #findyourpark

A post shared by Blue Ridge Parkway (@blueridgenps) on Aug 11, 2018 at 4:59am PDT