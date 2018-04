Enzima come plástico ¿la solución a los problemas ambientales?

A new plastic-eating enzyme which could solve one of the world's biggest environmental issues has been discovered by scientists at the University of Portsmouth and @NREL

Read more: https://t.co/40SOf85ZW6 @PNASNews #environmentalscience

Video credit:@upixphotography pic.twitter.com/U56vcpMoeW

— University of Portsmouth (@portsmouthuni) April 16, 2018