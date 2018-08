Asteroide potencialmente peligroso pasará junto a la Tierra

Our Moon in all its glory is seen in this image captured by European Space Agency (@europeanspaceagency) astronaut Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex_esa) from the vantage point of the International Space Station (@iss). He posted it to social media saying, “Personality check: [does this photo] make you want to stay at home, or check out what's back there behind the horizon?” Currently, six humans are living and working on the space station, which orbits our planet from 250 miles above at 17,500 mph. While onboard, they conduct important science and research that not only benefits life here on Earth, but will help send humans deeper into the solar system than ever before. Credit: @Astro_Alex_ESA #nasa #space #SpaceStation #International #Moon #Earth #Horizon #beautiful #PictureOfTheDay #orbit #ESA #Astronaut #research #science #photography

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on Aug 18, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT