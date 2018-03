#WhatIf

Stand and Fight for our Kids’ Safety by Joining NRA → https://goo.gl/ysbXZHToday’s protests aren’t spontaneous. Gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites are manipulating and exploiting children as part of their plan to DESTROY the Second Amendment and strip us of our right to defend ourselves and our loved ones.

Posted by NRA – National Rifle Association of America on Saturday, March 24, 2018