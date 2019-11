Noche de Halloween acaba en un tiroteo masivo en California

Orinda mass shooting: Multiple victims at ‘Halloween party’ in California: Multiple people have been shot after a shooting at Halloween party in California, according to local media.Officials in Orinda,… https://t.co/ZPckFaz70K #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/llVGOQSL4m

— Patrick (@cahulaan) November 1, 2019