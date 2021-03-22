MundoHispánico: 40 years serving the Hispanic Community

During the pandemic, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to support Latinos

MundoHispánico continue to expand our portfolio to reach more Latinos right where they are

For more than 40 years, MundoHispánico has been the voice of Latinos in Georgia and since 2015 the media Company

became a national platform that continued its mission to inform, educate and empower the Hispanic community throughout the country.

In these unprecedented, when the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, MundoHispánico has reaffirmed its commitment to support the Latino community. The Juntos Saldremos Adelante project was launched to provide support and server as a promotional product for small, medium and large businesses that were affected during the pandemic.

Somos Amigos: MundoHispánico Essential Business Guide

For more than 40 years, our clients have trusted us to promote their products and services and for that reason, MundoHispanico.com is now hand in hand with the community facing together this pandemic and offering alternatives so that they can get ahead with their business.

Through our portfolio of products, our weekly newspaper, our MundoHispánico.com website and our Somos Amigos directory, we continue to offer innovative alternatives to those businesses looking to advertise their products and services in Georgia and in the rest of the country.