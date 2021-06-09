reVolver Podcast announces the launch of their newest programs by Mundo Hispánico

“MundoHispánico brings the best audio genres to our digital platform as we continue to evolve our variety of high-quality podcasts for Hispanic listeners” reVolver Podcast announces the launch of their newest programs by MundoHispánico, one of the leading Latino digital content developers in the USA . The production powerhouse introduces their new offerings: Short form “Speaker Ready” news – “MundoNow;” a true crime series, “Crimenes de Terror,” that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats; and a podcast of inspirational stories, “Angeles en el Mundo.” MundoHispánico’s seal of quality creates crisp audio and stories that raise the bar in podcast-ing for the Latino consumer. “MundoHispánico brings the best audio genres to our digital platform as we continue to evolve our variety of high-quality podcasts for Hispanic listeners,” said Jack Hobbs, president, reVolver Podcasts, “News, inspiration and true crime shows are favorites among our listeners. I know Mundo Now, Crimenes de Terror and Angeles En Tu Mundo will become instant hits.” The new podcasts will be marketed to MundoHispánico’s 9.4 million Facebook fans and 10MM uniques web visits per month. “Every day more Latinos are listening to podcasts for information, entertainment and inspiration. That is why we decided to enter this world of digital audio because we want to serve our Latino audience in developing media. Our MundoNOW, Terror Crimes and Angels in your World programs are created to inform and entertain with dynamic formats and very enriching conversations” said Maria Alejandra Bastidas, VP of Digital Content of MundoHispánico.

Closer look at the new shows: Mundo NOW Presented by Alfredo Suarez, Elie Dib Caiazzo, and Kamila Daza. Start your day well informed with MundoNow. Every morning, in just 5 minutes, Mundo NOW presents the most relevant local, national and international news for Latinos in the United States. This news segment will be available as an at-home speaker element shortly for Google and Amazon Alexa. With the award-winning journalistic team at MundoHispanico.com, Mundo NOW brings you the most important information of the day, the events that really impact the Hispanic community from immigration and finance to entertainment and politics.

Crímenes de Terror Presented by journalists David Dorantes and José Luis Montenegro. The most terrifying serial killers in American history are the protagonists of Crimes of Terror. In this podcast, we will learn the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, Fred and Rosemary West, Charles Manson, Richard Ramirez, Ted Bundy, and more of the most dangerous criminals of all time. Crímenes de Terror will delve into the lives of these men and women to learn about their childhood, their motivations for entering the underworld and will explain why they committed such bloody acts. In each episode, the podcast presents the most chilling details of the murderers, detailing how they killed their victims, how they went unnoticed for so long, their arrests, trials, and disturbing crime scenes.

Ángeles En Tu Mundo Presented by Geovana Aispuro a clairvoyant, angelologist and hypnotherapist who helps people to solve emotional blockages with her methodology “Healing Therapy with Angels”. Ángeles en Tu Mundo will bring an angelic guide to face those difficult moments. Each episode begins with an angelic meditation — you will feel how your mind responds to a state of deep relaxation to close the cycle of fear and heartbreak. In numerology, the angelic language, we are presented with the fre-quencies that we will be crossing, such as 999 which invites us to close cycles, and 555 that tells us that your angels help you change course. What is the angel of the week? Stay tuned and find out how you can channel your energy and mind to balance your life.

Mundo Now, Crimenes de Terror and Angeles En Tu Mundo, as well as the best names in podcast entertainment, are accessible for free at reVolverPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Deezer and iHeartRadio. Download or listen to Mundo Now, Crimenes de Terror and Angeles En Tu Mundo podcasts by visiting https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/

About reVolver Podcasts reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S.