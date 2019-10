We need your help solving an armed robbery. The female suspect identified herself as an Immigration Enforcement Agent–detaining (newer Honda Accord) & robbing the Hispanic victim. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersPB @Telemundo51 @AZATV48 #westpalmbeach #FL pic.twitter.com/Z3Jf3mcAcx

— West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) October 19, 2019