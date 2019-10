BREAKING: @CBPArizona says a second migrant has died in less than a week while in Border Patrol custody in #Arizona. Details are few, but the 33yo Mexican woman had to be hospitalized Saturday. Unsure of cause of death. 49yo Mexican man also died last Monday at Phoenix hospital. pic.twitter.com/1cHBCF8SmP

— Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) October 28, 2019